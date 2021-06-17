The Haynes Apperson Festival is just around the corner, and volunteers are needed.
The Haynes Apperson 2021 Festival will be July 1-3 in Foster Park, 271 W. Superior St.
Volunteer responsibilities include selling 50/50 raffle tickets, trash pickup, transportation between the handicap lot and the festival and more.
Available shifts:
July 1: 1-5 p.m., 5-9 p.m., 9 p.m. to midnight
July 2: noon to 3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., 6-9 p.m., 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
July 3: noon to 3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., 5-9 p.m., 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Those interested can contact Brianne Boles at 765-437-5785 or briannelb@gmail.com, or Matt Lacy at 765-432-9024 or lacymat@gmail.com. Learn more about the festival at haynesappersonfestival.org.
