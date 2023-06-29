Heavy rain clouds began to roll in over Kokomo on Thursday afternoon, pushing back performances by Love 4 Zero and Here Come the Mummies. The unveiling of an Apperson Brothers memorial was rescheduled and the festival’s commemorative run was canceled.
Randy Bowers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said in a Thursday phone call more storm systems are expected to hit north central Indiana throughout the weekend.
Haynes Apperson Festival celebrations are still scheduled through Saturday, though.
Further festival scheduling changes have not been enacted yet, Paul Wyman, chairman of the Haynes Apperson Festival, said in a phone call. He said possible changes will be delayed until organizers have a better idea of what the weather will look like.
Scheduling updates will be posted to the Haynes Apperson Festival’s Facebook page, facebook.com/haynesappersonfestivalofficialpage.
“If you watched the radar this afternoon, it changed 10 times before we were able to make this final decision,” Wyman said of the Thursday scheduling changes. “Tomorrow morning, we’ll look at the weather, we’ll see how things are going and we’ll make updates on our page as we go.”
The exact timing and severity of the weekend storms are still being worked out by the National Weather Service. However, Bowers said Friday storms will likely hold off until the evening.
For now, Ace Frehley, the original guitarist for KISS, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday.
“They’re just going to be off and on,” Bowers said of the weekend storms. “It’s not going to rain the entire time.”
The meteorologist said it should still be safe to hold festival celebrations, it would just depend on the circumstances of each event. He said festival visitors should be cautious of the occasional thunderstorm and strong winds that are expected to pass over north central Indiana this weekend.
“As long as you can kind of have the outdoor activities in between the time frames when you have the lightning and the wind, there’s definitely going to be some periods in there where there won’t be any hazardous weather,” Bowers said. “But there’s going to be some periods in there where we’ll have to watch it pretty close.”
The meteorologist also noted shifting winds have pushed smoke from Canadian wildfires toward the north.
“Although there are still some lingering issues with it, it’s not as bad as what we had the last couple of days,” Bowers said.
