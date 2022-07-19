...HOT CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
Kristin Ballard, wife of the Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, shows off a book to one of the young attendees as Colts cheerleaders and Blue, the mascot, joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution. The event gives foster kids bookbags of books.
11-year-old Brinkley Nelson smiles as she thanks Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders Emily McMullen, left, and Hannah Ortman for signing her Colts poster at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and Blue, the mascot, joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution.
Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and Blue, the mascot, joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution.
Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and Blue, the mascot, joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution.
The annual Books for Youth events distributes bookbags, each filled with 25 books, to area foster children.
Haynes marks 10 years of giving to foster families
Children entering the foster system often only have what they can fit into a trash bag. Sometimes it’s even less.
Haynes International has made sure foster kids have something to call their own for years.
Tuesday marked the return of Books for Youth, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Books for Youth is a series of annual charity events that distributes book bags filled with books to children in the foster system.
More than 50 foster children received a book bag of 25 books.
“We’re so happy to be back in person and making a difference,” said Stacy Lozer, program director for Books for Youth.
Haynes partners with Cargo Services, an Indianapolis-based shipping company, and the Indianapolis Colts for the annual event.
Steve Fugate, co-owner and CFO of Cargo Services, said the company reached out to Haynes, one of its business partners.
“We came to them with the program … they jumped on it,” he said.
Haynes has hosted a Books for Youth event for 10 years.
“It’s neat to see the kids light up when they get their own backpack of books,” said Haley Johnson, senior sales supervisor at Haynes.
“It’s a dual purpose, something that can’t be taken away from them, plus the benefit of reading,” Fugate added.
Kristin Ballard, wife of the Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, shows off a book to one of the young attendees as Colts cheerleaders and Blue, the mascot, joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution. The event gives foster kids bookbags of books.
Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, hugs one of his young admirers outside of Haynes International during the annual Books for Youth distribution on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-year-old Brinkley Nelson smiles as she thanks Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders Emily McMullen, left, and Hannah Ortman for signing her Colts poster at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Owen Dougan, 10, plays cornhole outside of Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, cheers kids on during cornhole as he joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The annual Books for Youth events distributes bookbags, each filled with 25 books, to area foster children.
Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, gets helped off the ground by a young friend as he, along with Colts cheerleaders joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and Blue, the mascot, joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution.
Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and Blue, the mascot, joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution.
Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and Blue, the mascot, joined Kokomo kids and their families at Haynes International on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the annual Books for Youth distribution.
Children’s families — biological and foster — were invited to the event. Close to 90 people were in attendance.
Children are identified for the event through Department of Child Services and local foster organizations including Hands of Hope, The Villages and Firefly Children & Family Alliance.
Books are geared toward a child’s reading level, adding a personal touch and making the books all the more useful.
“We learned early on you can’t recycle books without a purpose,” Lozer said.
Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and his wife Kristin are heavily involved with the Colts’ charitable giving toward foster youth and families.
The Ballards have fostered four children, adopting two of them.
“We live it,” Kristin said Tuesday. “We know what the system is like. We know what the foster parents (go through).”
In addition to the giveaway, there were games and Colts cheerleaders and Blue the mascot were on hand for photo ops and autographs.
Books for Youth has distributed more than 900,000 books since its inception.
