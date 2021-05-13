The Howard County Historical Society is set to open the second phase of its exhibit focusing on local African American history, and specifically the neighborhood around Carver Community Center.
The centerpiece of this phase is a 3D map highlighting different individuals and organizations in that area of Kokomo from the 1960s to 1970s.
The exhibit begins by focusing on houses that were listed in the Green Book, which was an annual guidebook for African American road trippers to find services and places that were friendly in the era of Jim Crow laws.
The exhibit also highlights men who were associated with the Tuskegee U. S. Army Air Corps. There are QR codes to various buildings that reveal photos, videos and other documents, which visitors can access with their phone.
The second phase opens on June 4, and the public is invited to visit the Seiberling Mansion and Museum to discover the long history of African Americans in the area.
The first phase opened in February with exhibits taking a deep dive into the lives and accomplishments of several prominent African Americans throughout Howard County’s history.
The HCHS said it has been working with a local community group of advisors who have informed the process with their experience and contacts, and their input has been invaluable.
The HCHS will be rolling out Phase III in the fall, and the final Phase IV in February. The group said its goal is to find ways to incorporate new information and objects into the story of Howard County throughout the museum so that it is not seen as separate, but an integral part of local history.
"This project is by no means comprehensive, but a positive start toward equitable representation of people of color in Howard County history," the HCHS said in a release.
