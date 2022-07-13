The Howard County Historical Society is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony later this week for a new access ramp that officials believe will increase accessibility to the Seiberling Mansion.
The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Friday on the northeast side of the Seiberling Mansion, and Commissioner Paul Wyman will also be in attendance to help cut the ribbon, according to a historical society media release.
The newly-created ramp will allow anyone with mobility challenges to have access to the first floor and replaces a problematic mechanical lift, the release noted.
Built by Hearn Construction and purchased with grant money, museum officials say the ramp is just one part of a long-range plan to improve accessibility to the Howard County Museum.
The Seiberling Mansion and Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and tickets are available online at www.hchistory.org or by dialing 765-452-4314.
Those tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 18 and younger and free for children under two.
