A correctional officer at the Howard County Jail was arrested earlier this week after police say she provided drugs to inmates on several occasions.
Emily L. Harvey, 32, is now facing two preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate, both Level 5 felonies; dealing in a schedule I, II or III substance, a Level 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; for her alleged role in the incident, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release.
Harvey had been a correctional officer at the HCJ for four months.
Her charges stem from an investigation that began Friday, when detectives received information of alleged trafficking that was occurring at the jail, the release indicated.
Further investigation indicated that on at least three occasions in her past few months of employment, Harvey had delivered suboxone and THC vape pens to several inmates inside the facility.
According to the CDC, suboxone is a combination medication that is used to treat opioid addiction and can be deadly if taken improperly.
Earlier this week, investigators observed Harvey on a unit that she was not assigned to in the proximity of a cell that houses the inmate she was allegedly trafficking with, the release noted.
That prompted an immediate lockdown of that particular unit, and police note that Harvey was escorted to an interview room to speak with detectives while other investigators searched the cell in question, per the release.
That search reportedly turned up a vape pen that field tested positive for the presence of THC, and detectives also discovered six grams of suboxone in pill form and other contraband during a warranted search of Harvey’s vehicle in the parking lot.
Harvey was subsequently arrested without incident and was booked into the HCJ as she awaits transfer to another facility.
Her initial hearing in Howard Superior 1 is still pending.
Police also stressed that the case currently remains active, and further charges against multiple other individuals are anticipated.
If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact Det. Rod Shaffer at 765-614-3475.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.