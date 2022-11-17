Howard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carl Koontz has been described by those who knew him as a real go-getter, someone who always took the initiative and a man who loved his family, his profession and the community well.
It has been six years since Koontz was shot and killed in the line of duty after attempting to serve a warrant in the 300 block of West Chandler Street in Russiaville.
But the officer’s legacy has continued to live on through various fundraisers and scholarships put on by the HCSO over the years.
And now those HCSO officers who are called to serve and protect, just like Koontz, will have another tangible reminder of the deputy’s courage.
It is called the “Honor Chair.”
During recent police week events in Washington, D.C., members of the department’s Honor Guard discovered a nonprofit organization that handcrafted chairs to honor those who were killed in the line of duty, according to a HCSO media release.
After learning about the organization, HCSO Deputy Ezekiel Zimmerman began working to get a chair for the sheriff’s office in honor of Koontz, per the release.
And earlier this week, with Koontz’ wife Kassandra and his young son Noah in attendance, the department publicly revealed the chair.
“This chair further solidifies our stance that we will never forget the sacrifice made on March 20, 2016,” according to the release. “Deputy Koontz always has a seat.”
The chair was placed in the department’s squad room, where “roll call” is often conducted and where many of the current law enforcement officers last talked to their friend.
Over the next few weeks, a platform will also be added to raise the chair off the floor, and a light will be installed above it that will remain illuminated.
“I think it’s great because the sheriff’s office has always said that the words ‘never forget’ have to be more than just words,” Capt. Jordan Buckley told the Tribune when asked about the chair’s significance. “It has to also be about actions. So, we try to make sure we instill Carl’s legacy and the sacrifices he made on that day to everyone that works here. … His work has to carry on through us.”
Buckley, who was injured during that same incident in Russiaville, added the ceremony in which the chair was unveiled was also made special because Koontz’ widow and young son were in attendance.
“I think it was awesome,” he said. “I think we owe it to them as an agency to say that we all suffered a loss. Theirs is obviously greater, but we’re all in this together. … It’s a cooperative effort (to keep Carl’s legacy alive). … He was a guy who wanted to make the best for the community. Just the short time he was here, he made a large impact, and we just want to continue doing his work for him.”
