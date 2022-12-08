Howard County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Cramer stood in the parking lot of the Howard County Emergency Management Agency’s Berkley Complex last week and could clearly see downtown Kokomo.
A couple moments later, he could clearly see other parts of the county, too — all without his feet ever leaving the ground.
It’s thanks in part to pieces of technology department officials have called absolute “gamechangers” for law enforcement.
Of course, drones are nothing entirely new to the HCSO.
The agency purchased its first one around 10 years ago, making the sheriff’s office one of the oldest drone programs in the state.
“We always try, at the sheriff’s office, we try to always leverage the power of technology as much as we can,” said Capt. Jordan Buckley, who along with Cramer makes up HCSO’s Drone Unit. “We’ve always been on the forefront of any kind of technology and been early adopters of things. We want to have the ultimate advantage in every situation so that people can come home safe.”
But in those early days, Buckley noted, the drones the department used were nothing compared to the technology they have today.
These days, the drones are equipped with tools such as thermal imaging, side-by-side cameras, GPS tracking, zoom capabilities and even a small megaphone that can announce commands to someone on the ground.
Buckley and Cramer are even certified pilots with licenses from the Federal Aviation Administration because the four drones themselves — two for inside and two for outside — are treated the same as any helicopter or jumbo jet that might be in the nation’s airspace at any given time.
“We have certificates of authorization and waivers to waive rules that the general public has to abide by,” Buckley said. “So the sheriff’s office has almost every single waiver that you can get through the FAA to use the air space in Howard County, and then we have a blanket waiver for the entire United States in case we have to go somewhere and help somebody out.”
And the unit has done just that too, whether it’s getting “eyes in the sky” on a lost child in a cornfield, an alleged suspect who fled on foot into a wooded area, a SWAT situation or a fatal car crash in need of reconstruction from a different perspective.
But what the drone unit is not doing, both Buckley and Cramer pointed out, is spying on people.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about drones,” Buckley said. “Some people are under the misconception that we, and I mean law enforcement officers, just go out and fly drones over people’s properties and houses looking for problems. That’s not what they’re used for at all. They’re used to aid and assist us in what we’re doing to give us that vantage point and that officer safety benefit.
“I think this increases our officer safety ten-fold,” Buckley added. “I think anytime you can get a different view and a different perspective, it’s going to help make sure that people go home.”
Then, without identifying anyone, Buckley began to talk about a real-world scenario that happened earlier this year involving a man who law enforcement was searching for after a multi-county vehicle pursuit ended in a field in Miami County.
“The guys (law enforcement) didn’t even know where to start because they didn’t see the man drive off the road,” Buckley said, adding that the alleged suspect drove about a half-mile into a nearby field to evade police. “… He just vanished. They had no idea where to look. So they called us out. It was raining. It was windy, but we got this bird into the air.”
And the drone was able to locate the man’s vehicle within 30 seconds, Buckley noted. It found the man a few seconds later as he hid in a nearby tree line.
“I wanted to get some feedback from him later on to see how we’re doing (as a drone unit), and the guy told our deputies that he just sat down when he saw the drones because he knew he was screwed,” Buckley laughed.
That situation was just one of what both Buckley and Cramer called their near 100% success rate as a unit, of which the officers are extremely proud.
“It’s really so unlimited with something like this,” Buckley said. “It’s not just ‘bad guys’ that we’re trying to catch, but it’s a broader paintbrush than that. The motto on the drone unit is ‘Semper Supra,’ which means ‘always above.’ I like to think we’re exactly that. … All of this is just a really cool platform to be a part of, and I feel like we’re just scratching the surface of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.