With Howard County’s first case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, confirmed earlier this week, several health care officials throughout the area are closely monitoring the situation and making preparations accordingly.
At Kokomo’s two hospitals, visitor restrictions have been tightened since Thursday afternoon.
In a media release sent from Community Howard Regional Health, visitors are not allowed except in places like the neonatal intensive care unit, obstetrics and delivery, pediatrics, emergency department, inpatient same-day surgery, outpatient surgery, outpatient provider appointment, end-of-life situations and behavioral health treatment or discharge.
In those cases, only one visitor is allowed in at a time, though the release did indicate that both parents would be allowed in the NICU.
These restrictions are an enhancement to the regulations already put in place earlier Thursday morning, which includes no visitors under 18 years of age. Those visitors will then be directed to specific entry points before being allowed into the hospital, officials noted.
At those entry points, visitors will then be screened by answering a series of questions as recommended by the CDC and the Howard County Health Department to determine if that visitor is at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
Those questions include topics such as recent travel to a foreign country or symptoms that might indicate an illness like COVID-19.
Visitors who answer no to those questions will then receive a wristband notifying caregivers they have been screened, and visitors who answer yes to any of the questions will not be admitted into the hospital.
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo is also implementing tougher restrictions on visitors for both its inpatient and outpatient settings.
Some of those regulations include limited entrances into buildings, with visitors screened before being able to walk inside, a hospital media release stated. Visitors must also be 18 years of age.
If a visitor does screen positive or if he or she has a temperature of 100.1 degrees or higher, that visitor will not be allowed entry, officials noted.
Another recent change to the restrictions at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo is that if a person lives in a community where COVID-19 has been confirmed, that visitor will be denied entrance into any of the hospital’s buildings. An exception to that rule is that if the visitor has tested negative during the screening process and is a parent or legal guardian of a minor currently being treated at the hospital.
Area nursing homes, assisting living centers and home health care settings are also taking notice of the potential spread of COVID-19.
In a statement by Trilogy Health Services — which has local facilities like Waterford Health Campus and Wellbrooke of Kokomo — the organization stated that its following CDC guidelines and taking several preventative measures across its many facilities.
Those guidelines include restricting visitors until at least the end of March.
Trilogy is also providing its employers, residents, visitors and vendors with ongoing education regarding proper hygiene practices, such as washing hands and coughing or sneezing into your elbow or into a tissue.
For the residents in all of Trilogy’s facilities, staff members are also looking for symptoms multiple times a day and canceling all community events through the end of the month in an effort to eliminate the spread of the illness.
Century Villa Health Care and Rehabilitation in Greentown is also restricting all non-essential visitors at this time.
“We’re on full-restricted visitation,” Executive Director Mike Gerig said. “Only vendors and people that need to be here for medical reasons at the moment are being permitted for visitation. … We have one-off situations for families with loved ones that may be in compromised health.”
Those restrictions even apply to deliveries, Gerig noted.
“They can deliver to the breezeway,” he said. “We can sign for deliveries, they can leave it in the breezeway and then we can instruct our people to go get the shipment and bring it into the building. That way we don’t even have to have the UPS guy in the door of the building.”
Home health care officials are also closely monitoring the situation.
Samaritan Caregivers Executive Director Jamey Henderson said most of the clients the organization assists are in their 80s and with chronic health conditions, a vulnerable section of the county’s population.
Because of this, Henderson said the organization is taking extra precautions, such as advising their volunteers to stay away if they’re sick and making sure they remember to sanitize their vehicles before and after driving their clients around to necessary appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.