The Howard County Health Department and local pharmacies are suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a federal recommendation to pause shots to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., with mild or no side effects for the vast majority of people. Six cases have so far been reported, and all remain under investigation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for the pause Tuesday.
Jennifer Sexton, director of nursing for the Howard County Health Department, said the county has administered just over 1,000 doses of the J&J vaccine, with around 100 still on hand.
Those doses will now remain unused until the state gives guidance on what to do with them, she said.
It's the same story at pharmacies around Kokomo.
Kathy Condo, a pharmacist at Herbst Pharmacy, said they are also hitting pause on the J&J vaccine. The pharmacy received 200 doses in the last two weeks, and has administered around 160 of them.
Condo said Tuesday they have called everyone scheduled to receive a shot to postpone their appointments until the FDA offers guidance on what to do.
Sexton said she anticipates every pharmacy in the city following suit until hearing more from the state.
"I don't think any pharmacy is going to be brave enough to give the Johnson & Johnson shot until they say they're comfortable again with it," she said. "I'd be very surprised if anyone continues to give it. I would anticipate they're all going to pause."
Sexton said that in total, the health department received around 1,200 J&J doses that were administered at two clinics. She said the state has drastically reduced the amount of the single-shot vaccine sent to county health departments, and instead shipped them to the mass vaccination sites around Indiana.
On Tuesday, 1,506 people had received the J&J shot in Howard County, according to the state's online vaccination dashboard.
With the pause on the J&J vaccine, the health department is recommending people sign up for the first available appointment to receive a dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Sexton said they have openings this week at the clinic set up inside the Kokomo Event and Conference Center.
"They should get the first vaccine that's available to them," Sexton said. "If you can't get your J&J shot and you're getting rescheduled, call or go online to make an appointment at our clinic."
The blood clots that led to the pause occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases reported were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. There was one death and all remain under investigation.
A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts, since it's not clear yet if the reports among J&J recipients are related.
The CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat said authorities have not seen similar clots after use of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and that people should continue to get vaccinated with those shots.
The agencies are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.
Sexton said cases of clotting are very rare, so local residents who received a J&J shot shouldn't worry too much, while still keeping tabs on any side affects they might be feeling.
"It's literally one-in-a-million," she said. "With 6.8 million people getting the vaccine, six cases is a significantly low number, but it's something that deserves evaluation. Keep your eyes open for any signs or symptoms."
