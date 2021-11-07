The Howard County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to Hoosier children ages 5-11 Tuesday at its one-stop shop mass vaccination clinic in the Kokomo Event and Conference Center.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 or (866)-211-9966.
Appointments and preregistration are strongly recommended to help minimize wait times and ensure that sufficient vaccines are available for pediatric patients. The health department will reserve vaccines for and serve those with appointments first.
“The studies on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 showed the vaccine to be safe, effective, and well-tolerated,” county Health Officer Dr. Emily Backer said in a press release. “Getting kids vaccinated not only protects them but also those around them who may be more vulnerable.”
Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine authorized for use in individuals under 18 years old. Children ages 5-11 will receive a lower, pediatric-specific dose. Supplies of pediatric vaccine will be limited initially, as shipments are being staggered. Additional sites will be added as more vaccines arrive.
A parent or guardian must provide consent for the vaccine during the online registration process, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult.
The health department is just one of a handful of entities now offering the COVID shot for those ages 5-11. Various local pharmacies and pediatric care centers also have vaccines in supply for children. To check out all sites that offer the Pfizer shot to those ages 5-11, visit ourshot.in.gov.
Last week, the health department announced it was reopening its mass vaccination site on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the event center as one-stop shop for all COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are all available, including initial doses, additional doses and booster doses for eligible populations.
The site at 1500 N. Reed Road will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 12:30 to 1 p.m.) on Tuesdays and 1 to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 to 4 p.m.) on Wednesdays.
Here are some facts you should know:
- Bring your health insurance card to the clinic.
- The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost, but you are asked to submit your insurance information if you have it, as an administrative fee may be charged to your insurance to offset local health department costs.
- Insurance information is required for the flu vaccination. The health department accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurance.
- If you live with another person who is also eligible to receive the vaccine, you will need to schedule two separate appointments.
- To check your eligibility for an additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer — or to check your eligibility for a booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson — visit Coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine.
- You’ll need to show proof of age at your appointment (driver’s license, state ID card or passport). Parents can attest to their child’s age if they do not have a photo ID.
- Do not call the Kokomo Event Center regarding this clinic. Their staff members are unable to assist in scheduling an appointments.
