Wildcat Creek Golf Course is adding a heated and partially enclosed Toptracer driving range and a new restaurant in hopes to attract more customers to the business and create an additional revenue stream.
The new addition to the business received development plan approval Tuesday night from the Kokomo Plan Commission, giving the golf course the OK to begin to apply for building permits.
According to submitted development plans, the golf course is constructing a new 8,400 square foot one-story building with 12 heated driving bays, a restaurant and bar and outdoor seating all adjoining the current driving range.
The 12 new bays, according to Wildcat Creek Golf Course owner Neal Johnson, will be outfitted with Toptracer technology that will allow golfers to track their ball as it’s hit via cameras, as well as play numerous Topgolf-style games.
The idea for the new driving range is to not only attract area golfers who want to utilize the technology but also families and non-golfers who just want to spend a fun night out all year-round.
“It’s a big privilege to offer this to Kokomo,” Johnson said, stressing that the large nets and lights seen at Topgolf will not be installed as part of this project. “Let me say this, there is no other building in the state of Indiana, there is nothing that is like this using Toptracer technology. This will be another first for Kokomo.”
Johnson rather explicitly said the golf course is in need of additional revenue in order to remain in business.
“The golf course needs other revenue. … It can go away very quickly,” he said. “We might have lost it a few years ago before I bought it. If we don’t have another source of revenue, there will potentially not be a golf course.”
Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting saw a handful of nearby residents voice their opinion on the proposed development.
Most had some concerns, the most prominent being parking and if there will be enough to accommodate everyone, especially on the weekends when the Columbian Club of Kokomo’s building is being used for a wedding or other events, and the possibility of an increase of intoxicated people driving through the Timber Valley neighborhood.
“We don’t need another active bar in our neighborhood,” Brad Christipher, a Timber Valley homeowner, said. “We have many, many kids that walk the streets, that are on scooters at night, that ride the gold carts at night. … It would not only be unwise but potentially deadly.”
There are roughly 100 parking spots currently at the Wildcat Golf Course. Per the city’s zoning ordinance, the golf course has an adequate number of parking spots — golf courses are required to have two parking spots for each hole, per the ordinance — though William Graves, a board member, said this use of golf course property is unique and special consideration should be given.
“Parking will be an issue,” Graves said.
