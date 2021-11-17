Henke Development Group is seeking to make the roughly 35 acres of land it owns east of Championship Park a Planned Unit Development (PUD) that would allow the company more flexibility in what it can bring to the area.
The rezoning request from a C-2 to PD-C2 went in front of the Kokomo Plan Commission last week, and the board voted unanimously to give it a favorable recommendation to the Kokomo City Council. The City Council will have the final vote on the request.
A PUD is a type of development and regulatory process that allows a developer to meet overall density and land use goals without being bound by a municipality’s existing zoning requirements, according to the University of Wisconsin.
Under the city’s C-2 zoning (medium to large scale general commercial), common businesses such as restaurants and low- to high-intensity retail can operate. The city’s PD-C2 allows the same commercial use it also allows for multi-use development, including up to 40% of the property being designated for residential use.
While Henke Development will have more flexibility in the look and feel of the development area, it is not a blank check, city officials stressed.
Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, said his office and the city Engineering Department have general oversight and final say over architectural design of any and all of the developments that do come, per an agreement reached with the city of Kokomo and Henke Development.
“It’s not like we’re giving them carte blanche and saying ‘You can come do whatever you want,’” Sheline said.
Henke Development’s PUD request comes at a time where the Westfield-based company is beginning to receive an uptick in interest in developing the land next to the recently built ball fields, according to Betsy Garfield, who works on development, finances and acquisitions for Henke.
“From a real estate standpoint, we’ve seen so many brokers and people like that say ‘we’ll check it out when it’s done,’ and now it’s neat to send them ... aerials and photos and see the activity of people pulling in and coming, both from Kokomo and surrounding areas,” she said.
Garfield said development plans remain as “high end,” something the company specializes in, having done the majority of its development in Hamilton County. Its portfolio consists of Chatham Hills, a golf course and affluent residential community; the development of Grand Park Village, which will consist of entertainment, hotels, apartments, restaurants and shopping businesses adjacent to the sprawling Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield; and more.
Championship Park and plans for a neighboring commercial development were originally announced in the summer of 2019 and aimed at taking advantage of a booming youth sports tourism industry.
The fields were completed earlier this year and have now been hosting games and tournaments since April.
The commercial development, though, has been slower to develop. Steve Henke, CEO of Henke Development Group, has, in the past, also said that commercial development would begin once prospective businesses saw the activity Championship Park generates. Plans for a hotel or two were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Henke told the Tribune his company was in the talks with gas station and convenience store companies, a “multi-tenant commercial group” and a “fast food restaurant.” A request to Henke for comment and an update on commercial and possible residential developments was not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
