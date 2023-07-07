The Howard County Fairgrounds were buzzing with activity Wednesday afternoon. In some corners, food vendors were preparing for a busy week. Behind the fair’s office, 4-Hers were turning in summer projects. Greentown Lions Club members were bouncing all over the grounds.
The Howard County 4-H Fair will be in full swing next week.
There aren’t any major changes to this year’s fair, said Jay Freeman, concessionaire manager. He mostly highlighted new entertainment options.
For example, Emily Ann Roberts, who was a finalist in the ninth season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform in the southern grandstands Wednesday night.
Keyton Romero, who was crowned Miss Howard County in 2021, will kick off the Wednesday performance.
Freeman also highlighted the new Micro Wrestling event, which is a wrestling showdown between people with dwarfism. The “hi-flying, body slamming and off the top rope” event will be held in the northwest grandstands Saturday.
Other festivities should be familiar to annual fair visitors. The Granpa Cratchet puppet show will return for daily performances, drag racing and tractor pulls will fill the grandstands, and the Pioneer Village will show visitors what life was like for Hoosier settlers.
“We’ve got a lot of entertainment for everybody,” Freeman said.
For the first time in four years, he added, vendor spaces have sold out. There’s a wait list of backup vendors ready to set up shop if other vendors don’t show up.
“That tells me that people and businesses are ready to get out and get going again, which is wonderful,” Freeman said.
The concessionaire manager said approximately 55 vendors will sell food, including the Greentown Lions Club’s pork tenderloin stand.
Visitors will be able to fill up on a variety of food choices, including Mexican, Asian and American food, Freeman said.
“Everything but the healthy food,” he added with a grin.
Parking passes are more expensive this year. A day pass will now cost $10. Visitors can pay with cash or cards. There is no admission fee to enter the fair, though.
Fair rides open Tuesday, coinciding with Kokomo Tribune Day, when visitors will be able to purchase unlimited ride wristbands for $30.
A full schedule of events can be found online at howardcofair.com.
