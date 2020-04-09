TIPTON – Driving throughout central Indiana, the colorful signs are hard to miss.
You see them outside hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments, police stations and even grocery stores these days.
“Heroes Work Here” or “Our Heroes Wear Scrubs” the signs note, simple reminders of the men and women who sacrifice so much of their own personal safety to help those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hoosier Sign Guy, a Tipton-based company that usually creates commercial signage for hospitals and other health care facilities, is the face behind the morale-boosting messages, and owner Blake Langley said it’s the least they can do to show their appreciation for those on the front lines of this epidemic.
“It’s about just understanding and appreciating the people that are working 12- and 16-hour shifts, that aren’t going home to their families because they’re trying to get this virus under control,” he said. “It’s about just understanding the sacrifices they’re making.”
Langley said at first the company just installed the signs around Tipton County, but word quickly began to grow from other locations that wanted them as well.
“And it sort of just snowballed from there,” he added. “We started getting calls from all over Indiana and the country after that. ... Just a couple days ago, we were selling them to Ohio and Colorado and Alabama just to name a few.”
Langley estimated just in the past few weeks that Hoosier Sign Guy has produced and installed nearly 1,000 spirit-lifting signs — producing nearly 100 new ones every day.
And though the message is simple, the intent comes directly from the heart, Langley noted.
“Anything we can do, if we make 1,000 signs, and it brightens just one person’s day, a doctor or a nurse going in and out of work every day, if that makes them feel better and keeps them pushing forward, we’re going to keep making them,” he said.
The signs aren’t going unnoticed either.
Jake Morris is the practice manager at American Health Network and recently contacted Hoosier Sign Guy to ask if the company would install signs outside of AHN’s Howard County facilities.
“We’re currently doing virtual visits and COVID-19 testing, and we’re doing flu testing and testing in our drive-through testing sites,” Morris noted. “Our people are right here in the middle of this, and I just wanted to recognize them.”
The day the signs arrived, AHN employees were even posing for pictures with them and sharing those photos on social media, Morris added.
“I guess the idea of being able to support a small business [Hoosier Sign Guy] while also being able to support the morale of your staff, I just thought it was a neat idea,” he said. “... I think, right now, everybody just wants that hope. ... If you have hope, we can hang onto that and know we can pull through this.”
Tammie Floyd, interim chief nurse executive at Community Howard Regional Health, agreed with Morris, saying the uplifting signs have given hope to hospital employees as well.
“Seeing signs like that, it really does uplift people’s spirits because there’s a lot of fear in this disease, whether you’re in the public and a lay person or working in health care,” she said. “So it’s awesome to see the outpouring of love from the community.”
And it’s not just the signs that hospital employees notice each day, Floyd added, citing the numerous positive messages written in sidewalk chalk that are left to inspire the doctors and nurses beginning and ending their shifts.
“I really feel like we are all going through this together, but we just have different roles to play,” she said. “Right now, the way that we’re feeling support from our community, it really is reaching the bedside. ... It’s the little things that are making a big difference, and we’re really feeling it.”
