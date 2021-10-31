PERU — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is requiring homeowners in the Hidden Hills subdivision to drain one of its lakes due to concerns over its dam.
Larry West, a homeowner in the housing addition located just north of Peru, said the DNR told homeowners they must cut a breech into the earthen dam to empty the lake since a spillway was never constructed there.
“Without a spillway, they consider that one to be a priority to do something with,” he said.
The lake is located in the southwest corner of the subdivision and is currently around 15 feet deep, West said. The breech will drain it to around 3 feet, which will prevent sediment from washing downstream.
Two homes are located on the lake.
The project comes after the DNR in 2013 sent letters to more than 20 landowners saying they had failed to maintain six deteriorating dams in the housing addition and keep them in safe condition.
That led to a seven-year legal battle over who was responsible for fixing the structures.
Homeowners argued it was the Miami County Board of Commissioners, since all six dams have roads running over them and were accepted into the county road system. The county argued homeowners were responsible since they owned the dams upon which the roads sat.
The Indiana Court of Appeals last year ruled the homeowners were fully responsible for dam maintenance. That decision overturned a ruling issued in 2019 by a Marion County judge that said Miami County was fully responsible for repairing the structures.
Homeowners appealed the ruling to the Indiana Supreme Court, which voted 3-2 not to take up the case, leaving the appeals court ruling in place.
Now, homeowners are working with the DNR to make repairs to meet state standards on the structures.
West said they are required to have the southwest lake drained by Dec. 30 after the DNR approves their engineering plan to breech the dam. After that, homeowners will hire engineers to begin repairing the other five structures.
West, who started the nonprofit group Hidden Hills Lakes Preservation, said the developer of the subdivision, Russ Bellar, has donated 35 unsold lots to the nonprofit. Any money made on selling those plots will help pay for dam repairs and maintenance.
“Basically, he donated everything out here to the nonprofit that had not yet been sold,” he said. “He’s essentially been paying for everything up to this point.”
West said the lots have so far generated around $160,000, which has been enough to cover all the initial costs associated with the projects.
However, homeowners are in the middle of forming a conservancy district that will levy taxes on all the properties in the subdivision to fund the long-term costs associated with the dams.
West said once the district is approved, property owners will elect a board that will then determine how much each property pays based on whether it’s located on a lake.
“The people that don’t own part of the water would no doubt have a much, much lower tax rate than those that have water,” he said. “Everyone wants to know what that tax rate will be, but until this conservancy district is formed, we don’t know.”
West said the two homeowners living on the lake set to be drained could also make plans to construct a spillway on the dam, which would allow it to be refilled. But any plans will be based on how much the projects cost.
“I think everyone would prefer that the waters stays, but the expense of reconstructing the dam and putting in the spillway, folks may decide to just empty it and let it go back to nature,” he said.
