PERU — Two historic railroad cars that once served as dining areas at The Siding restaurant in Peru are set to be moved along the Nickel Plate Trail on the west side of town.
Mike Kuepper, president of the nonprofit trail group, said volunteers are in the initial phases of planning a project to transport the 60,000-pound cars from near the downtown before repairing and repainting them along the trail.
The train cars are currently across from where The Siding was located at 8 W. 10th St. before it was demolished in 2016 and turned into a parking lot for Draper’s Auto Sales.
The restaurant opened in 1969 and eventually became one of the most popular places to eat in north central Indiana, as well as the oldest restaurant in Peru. The eatery was packed full of historic memorabilia and allowed patrons to dine inside the two historic train cars, which were attached to the building in 1978.
Owner Ron Short sold the restaurant's property in 2016 and donated the train cars to the city. They were eventually remodeled but have sat unused since.
Now, trail volunteers are making a concerted effort to put the train cars to good use along the pathway just north of where it crosses on West Main Street near Arby's.
Kuepper said the city of Kokomo is donating railroad ties that will allow the cars to be moved to the new location. After that, the nonprofit will seek volunteers to paint them to serve as an eye-catching display along the trail.
"We're at the beginning of putting together the plans on this, but I feel good about how it's coming together," he said. "With all the history of Peru being a railroad town, I think this is just perfect."
If all goes to plan, Kuepper said, the project will be finished by the end of this year. He said the main goal is to keep and use the cars in Peru, since they are steeped in local history.
"I know there are other places that would like to get these cars, so we definitely want to work hard to get them fixed up and do the best we can to keep them in the community," he said. "It's exciting. I think it will look really nice."
