PERU – A fire early Saturday morning destroyed a historic schoolhouse in Miami County that a local couple was remodeling into a residential home.
Terry Faine, chief of the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department, said his units responded to the blaze at 3:25 a.m. after Mike and Jayme Arthur, who were remodeling and living in the building, called in the fire.
The couple escaped uninjured.
The two-story building is located at 4450 E. 250 West in Miami County, and was constructed in 1917 as the Erie Township School.
Faine said when units arrived, the former schoolhouse was fully engulfed, with flames coming from windows and out of the roof. He said nine other fire departments ended up responding to the blaze to provide manpower and water tanks.
Faine said units sprayed around 100,000 gallons of water to contain the blaze, which was difficult to reach due to the one-and-a-half thick concrete walls.
“That’s a ton of water,” he said. “It was a very bad fire.”
Firefighters continued to respond to the building until 6 p.m. Monday on reports of smoke and smoldering flames continuing at the property.
Faine said the building is a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
A number of fundraisers have been set up to help the couple, who lost nearly everything in the blaze.
Adrianna Ward, who works with Mike, set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds. The page on Tuesday afternoon had raised over $1,300 towards the $5,000 goal.
“He is one of the most positive, hardworking men I have met in my life and this literally breaks my heart,” she wrote on the page. “Him and his wife are always doing so much good in the community.”
Bachelor Creek, a church in Wabash, is also taking online donations that will go to the couple. The link can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.