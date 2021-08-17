The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) has awarded grants to three historical societies and organizations in the area.
In all, the IHS awarded more than $500,000 to 18 historical societies across 15 counties in Indiana as part of the society’s most recent iteration of the Heritage Support Grants program, according to an IHS news release. The initiative was launched in 2015 and made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
The current iteration of the program will award $2.5 million to local historical organizations until 2024, the news release said.
The Howard County Historical Society will receive $5,000 to help restore the 1887 Seiberling Mansion’s porte-cochere, an improvement that will “stabilize the building and ensure the museum collections are in a safe and secure environment,” the release said.
The Russiaville Historical Society in Howard County will receive $50,000 to renovate the interior of its 1912 interurban building for use as a museum and meeting location for the group.
“The renovation will allow the RHS to preserve their collection, interpret the interurban building space and promote the history of the town of Russiaville,” the release said.
The International Circus Hall of Fame in Miami County will also receive $50,000 to fund renovation of the 1922 American Circus Company office building to use for costume and archival storage. Repairing the structure will help ensure the museum collections are in a safe and secure environment, according to the release.
Guidelines and applications are available on the IHS website at www.indianahistory.org/grants or by calling the IHS at 317-232-1882.
