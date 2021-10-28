Christmas at the Seiberling officially kicks off with a lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 27.
According to a Howard County Historical Society press release, Santa Claus will arrive at 6 p.m. that evening to help flip the switch and light up the mansion and its grounds.
Holiday season Seiberling Mansion tours will also kick off that day, with the theme this year being “Different Decades of Christmas.”
Musical performances on the Seiberling porch will also take place throughout opening evening, with appearances by Men of Note, Harmony Magic and the Kokomo Park Band.
There will also be a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the historical society.
A new feature this year is called “Jingle Bell Boutique,” offering handmade and donated treasures, including candy boxes, gift card holders, gift boxes, crocheted items, purses and bags and other miscellaneous items, the release stated.
As in past years, there will be several sponsored free nights for Seiberling Mansion tours, including Dec, 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 18. Those tours will take place between 4-8 p.m., and COVID-19 protocols like masks and social distancing are recommended.
Opening night festivities cost $10 and will run from 6-9 p.m.
Along with mansion tours, carriage rides throughout the Old Silk Stocking neighborhood will also be available only on opening night. Tickets for those rides are limited, and reservations can be made online at the society’s website or by calling 765-452-4314.
The Seiberling Mansion is located in the 1200 block of West Sycamore Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.