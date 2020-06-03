The Howard County Historical Society is honoring the 30-year legacy of retiring Executive Director Dave Broman with a "drive-by celebration parade" Thursday afternoon.
The "parade" will loop through the HCHS parking lot between 4 and 5 p.m. with an opportunity to drop off cards and offer Broman their best wishes in person.
Broman became executive director eight years ago, after more than 20 years as a volunteer, board member, and board president. Among his many accomplishments is directing the effort to raise $500,000 to replace the slate roof on the Seiberling Mansion.
A Zoom meeting with remarks from board members, government officials, and HCHS supporters will also begin at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in watching the meeting can clink the link below:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75713934370?pwd=eGtiWlIrSFp0Z0pxRjZiNm1obUZ2QT09
Meeting ID: 757 1393 4370
Password: 4Af6V2
