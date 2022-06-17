In celebration of Juneteenth, the federally recognized holiday that observes the end of slavery, the Howard County Historical Society will offer free entry to its museum from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
“This offers a great opportunity to see the exhibition Howard County African American History Revealed, located on the second and third floors,” the Historical Society stated in a press release.
The Historical Society also encourages people to share stories about the Carver Neighborhood at the Story Kiosk on the second floor.
Other than Sunday, the Seiberling Mansion and Museum, which is at 1200 W. Sycamore St., is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or in person and cost $10 for adults, $5 for people under 18 and free for children younger than 2.
For more information, contact the Historical Society at 765-452-4314 or visit www.hchistory.org.
