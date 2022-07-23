The search is underway for a new executive director at the Howard County Historical Society after Catherine Hughes recently announced she will be leaving to take on a different position in New York City.
According to a HCHS media release, Hughes is the new executive director of the Morris-Jumel Mansion, which is the oldest house in Manhattan.
“I have loved being in this role (at the HCHS), but I have an exciting opportunity to take a new challenge in New York City,” Hughes stated in the release. “It means I can return to the east coast and be closer to family.”
Hughes came to the Historical Society in May 2020, taking over for previous executive director Dave Broman.
A large part of Hughes’ mission at the society, she told the Tribune back then, was to enhance the visitor experience and create a more user-friendly museum.
Linda Ferries, president of the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees, said Hughes did just that, and she expressed her own appreciation for Hughes’ work.
“Catherine came to us in the midst of the COVID lockdown, helped us navigate those rocky waters and worked to develop new ways to meet our mission via a virtual world,” Ferries said. “She succeeded in the world of grants and gifts. She has supported broader and more diverse representation on our board and helped us expand our presence throughout the community.”
With Hughes’ departure, a new executive director search is now underway.
Anyone interested in that position should go to hchistory.org to see the job description. You can also send a cover letter and resume to executivesearch@howardcountymuseum.org.
