Do you love hearing a good story from this area’s history? Are you passionate about learning? The Howard County Historical Society is looking for you.
The historical society has openings for volunteer hosts to greet and interact with visitors at the Seiberling Mansion and Howard County Museum, according to a recent news release.
Responsibilities include learning about and sharing knowledge of historical and architectural aspects of mansion and Howard County history, handling admissions and answering questions.
You can find out more and apply on the following dates:
• From 10 a.m. to noon May 8 at the Seiberling Mansion.
• From 4 to 6 p.m. May 13 at the Elliott House.
Qualified applicants, who must be 18 years of age or older, will receive on-the-job training, free admissions and free membership to qualified volunteers.
The museum is open daily from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, so each shift is three hours. Schedules can be flexible with an average of one shift per week.
For more information, call Jill Snyder at 765-452-4314 or email jill.snyder@howardcountymuseum.org.
