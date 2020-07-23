The Howard County Historical Society invites families to come enjoy a new free Automotive Scavenger Hunt on the front lawn of the mansion the from 4-8 p.m. the first and third Wednesday in August [Aug. 5-6].
"Discover and imagine innovations of the Auto Industry, meet and take a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Kingston [former owners of the mansion], speak to curators about automotive artifacts, and have a sweet snack or popcorn while watching cartoons on the lawn with your family," according to a press release.
The Automotive Scavenger Hunt will challenge participants to compare early automobiles to today’s models. What innovations have been key?
Try your hand at identifying some obscure and curious automotive objects from the Historical Society’s collection.
Bring your cell phone or a notepad to record your answers, and wear a mask to be safe. This is a social distanced, touchless event so families can enjoy the evening outside together.
Packaged baked goods and bottled water will be on sale.
For more information or to plan your visit, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
