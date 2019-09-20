Eleven girls from the Kokomo and Greentown area schools attended the 78th session of Hoosier Girls State at Trine University along with 450 girls from around the state during the week of June 23-29.
Girls State is a government program designed to educate the leaders of tomorrow in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship.
This session of government and practical politics is non-partisan and non-political.
Kokomo High School delegates were Anika Sood, Vicky Qiu and Cora Hawley. Northwestern High School delegate was Raegen Robb.
The delegates from Kokomo were sponsored by McGonigals Buick, Crume-Evans, Merrell Brothers, Brian Cossell, Judson Baptist Church, 40 & 8, VFW 1152, Del-Ra Nut Club, Moore’s Pie Shop and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6.
Taylor High School delegates were Rebecca Foesch, Cheyenne DeHart and Destiny Booth.
Western High School delegate was Grace Gatewood.
Greentown delegates from Eastern High School were Caitlin Laubsch, Baylie Stanley and Karlie Burkhart.
American Legion Auxiliary 317 sponsored the delegates from Greentown.
“Without the help of these sponsors we would not be able to send as many girls. We appreciate their help immensely,” said 5th District Chair Sue Comerford in a press release. Comerford was recognized with a certificate for volunteering for 15 years at Hoosier Girls State.
“These delegates begin their week-long adventure by registering to vote. They receive an assignment to a mythical political party upon arriving at Girls State. They must file for an elected office on the city, county or state level. Then they conduct a political campaign complete with speeches and campaign materials.”
Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform the duties as described for that position. Non-elected delegates are given appointments as well as encouraged to visit the offices of those elected to communicate their needs as citizens.
“Every year, we have a project for the military that we ask to support with donations,” the release states. “This year it was the American VetDog. One of our retired military members that had multiple injuries and PTSD visited us for three days along with his dog Mike and the girls got to see close-up what it means to have a support dog to help you through life
“We were able to raise close to $4,000 in donations from the family members for this special project.
To be a sponsor next years, call Comerford at 765-419-1900.
