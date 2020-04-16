Hoosiers casting their votes in the upcoming primary election won’t have to go to the polls and instead will be able to cast their votes by mail in absentee ballots, sparing this state the scenes from the recent Wisconsin primary which found long lines of mask and glove-wearing voters risking infection to cast a ballot.
The change — compelled by the Covid-19 virus that has placed Indiana and the nation under stay-at-home orders — also moved Indiana’s traditional May primary to June 2 in a plan agreed to last month by both Republicans and Democrats, with the approval of Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson. For the first time, voters of any age and health condition will be able to request an application to cast their vote by mail without having to affirm that they will be unable due to travel or other situation to go to the polls.
Hoosiers can vote in the June 2 primary by absentee ballot no matter the reason to protect people from the novel coronavirus.
Jordan Wallman, a voter who is a sophomore at Indiana University, applauded the change.
“I’m hopeful that since Hoosiers can vote by mail, more people will vote since it’s easily more accessible and they won’t have to leave the house to do it,” Wallman said. “I will definitely still be voting still and I hope more young people do as well.”
