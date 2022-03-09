A local organization uses horses to help empower young people in Howard County while combating childhood poverty.
Narrow Gate Horse Ranch gives young people an opportunity to work with horses. Meanwhile, mentors help the children develop a sense of discipline, confidence and a stronger faith.
Gearing up for its first annual Derby Ball benefit, the organization plans to host a “Ladies’ Night Out” event on Friday. During the event, women are invited to find outfits for the ball at Blye’s Bridal Loft and Esther’s Place Boutique.
Starting at 6 p.m., Blye’s Bridal Loft at 321 N. Main St. will serve hors d’oeuvres and champagne while customers try on formal clothes. During the event, the store’s inventory will be sold at a 15% discount.
Sharon Reed, owner of Esther’s Place at 414 W. Taylor St., will also serve appetizers and help women find the right outfit for the Derby Ball. Customers visiting Reed’s shop will find a charcuterie board to snack on while browsing formal wear and derby hats. Additionally, 20% of Friday night’s proceeds will be donated to Narrow Gate Horse Ranch.
“What they do with children there is amazing,” Reed said, referring to Narrow Gate.
“This is just an amazing, well-needed service,” Reed added. “Young people are just really suffering with all kinds of mental stuff, and this is something that the whole community needs to know about.”
While a portion of the derby hats are coming from New York, Reed said she also ordered raffia hats — straw hats made in Africa — for the event.
On the night of the Derby Ball, which is set for May 7, Reed will also judge a derby hat competition.
“I just hope that the ladies will come out and support the event and enjoy themselves,” Reed said.
Other festivities for the ball include silent and live auctions, dinner, live music and a viewing of the Kentucky Derby.
Tickets purchased for the Derby Ball prior to April 1 cost $50. After, the price will be increased to $65.
If you’re interested, you can register for the Friday night event or buy tickets to the Derby Ball online at https://wedoauctions.com/tickets/horse/tix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.