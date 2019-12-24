Community Howard Regional Health is hosting a basic EMT course beginning in February, and anyone interested in a career in the emergency services field is encouraged to attend an EMS Call Out Night at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2020, inside the hospital’s education classroom located in the basement.
The event is an opportunity to learn more about the accredited five-month course offered by certified Community Howard instructors, a hospital release noted.
Those in attendance that night will also have an opportunity to meet course instructors, as well as learn about prerequisites and the selection process for the course.
Applications will also be available that evening.
The course begins Feb. 11 and will run through June 25, the release stated, with all class sessions taking place at the hospital. The class will be held on an alternating schedule of Monday and Thursday for two weeks followed by Tuesday and Wednesday for one week.
The class costs $900, with $300 due at the time of the first class meeting, and all applicants must be at least 18 years of age before June 25, 2020.
Payments may then be made throughout the remainder of the course, the release noted.
For applications or questions about the course, contact EMS Education Coordinator Scott Reese at SReese@ecommunity.com or 765-776-5804.
