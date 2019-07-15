Celebrate National Hot Dog Day by giving back to those in need.
A Fill the Bus fundraiser will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Silver Birch of Kokomo, 408 S. Washington St.
The event aims to fill the Silver Birch bus with non-perishable food items, hygiene products, men's and women's shoes, socks and underwear. Cash and gift cards are also accepted, according to the event flyer provided by Theresa Huffman, of Silver Birch.
Those who donate will get a grilled hot dog, chips, cookie and drink, Huffman said in an email. All proceeds will benefit several of Kokomo's not-for-profit organizations, including CAM and Kokomo Rescue Mission.
"We hope to make an impact with those less fortunate in our community but cannot do it without your support! The more support we can get, the more we can give," Huffman wrote.
