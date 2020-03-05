INDIANAPOLIS — Anti-tobacco bills that raise the smoking age to 21 while ratcheting up penalties on youth who smoke or vape and the stores that sell to them easily passed the Indiana House and Senate this week.
But the question remains — whose bill will actually make it to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature? Will it be House Bill 1006, authored by Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer, which passed the Senate 39-11, or Senate Bill 1, written by Sen. Ed Charbonneau, which passed the House with a 78-16 vote?
Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer, R-Beech Grove, presents SB 1, which would raise the smoking age to 21.
The bills are identical and Kirchhofer, through her press secretary, said she didn’t know which version would prevail. Lawmakers from both chambers will meet over the next few days and make that decision.
Kirchhofer, in offering SB 1 for a vote in the House, told her colleagues that the bills underwent minor changes in committee hearings so they mirror each other.
Both would codify in Indiana law what the federal government has already done — raise the smoking and vaping age to 21. Those under 21 caught smoking face fines up to $500 while the retailers can be charged with an infraction and fined up to $2,000. Stores with 85% of their business in tobacco or vaping sales cannot locate within 1,000 feet of a school.
Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, said passing SB 1 is a bad idea because the legislature would be regulating citizens too closely.
“You’re saying the government has control, they have the power now to come into your life and do what we think is right for you,” he said. He argued that 18-year-olds should be able to buy tobacco products if they can go to war, vote and be considered adults in the eyes of the law.
Rep. Steve Davisson, R-Salem, said while legislators are elected to protect individual rights, they are also elected to protect taxpayers.
“Most of those folks end up on Medicaid, and it’s costing our system a lot of money, its costing taxpayers a lot of money,” he said as he spoke in favor of the bill.
When discussing HB 1006, Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville, who operates a business that sells cigarettes, argued with sarcasm that if young people’s brains aren’t fully formed until they are 25, why not extend the smoking ban to that age.
“The true purpose of this, if it was truly to make the decisions about smoking and when they’re mature enough to make that decision, then we ought to make it 25,” he said. “This is truly about raising fines, punishing people who don’t do exactly what we want them to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.