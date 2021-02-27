Three children sustained serious injuries Saturday morning after being pulled from a house fire in rural Miami County.
Dave Vitek, chief deputy of the Miami County Sheriff's Department, said the mother of the children called dispatch around 10:48 a.m. to report the fire at their home in the 13000 block of South 300 East.
He said the mother was able to escape the house, but could not get back in due to flames and heavy smoke.
The fire and smoke forced firefighters to make several attempts to rescue the children, who were located in an upstairs bedroom.
Multiple agencies and medics responded to the scene. Vitek said a medical helicopter was also called out, but was not able to fly due to weather conditions.
Ambulances ended up taking two of the children to Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru, and one child to a Kokomo hospital. Their injuries were unknown.
Vitek said the state fire marshal, Amboy Volunteer Fire Department and sheriff's department were still on scene Saturday afternoon investigating the fire.
He said the Indiana State Police Peru Post will send out more information, and the status of the children, once they have more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.