Last year, students at Taylor Community Schools accumulated more than $7,000 in lunch debt.
It wasn’t a surprise.
School officials and anti-hunger advocates predicted lunch debt would rise following the end of pandemic-era waivers that allowed all students to eat school lunch for free.
A generous donation earlier this year wiped the debt off Taylor’s books.
And the school corporation is aiming to keep it that way via an under-utilized program from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Taylor announced July 25 it was approved for a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows a school building or entire school district to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of income.
A school is eligible for a CEP if enough of its student population is homeless, migrant, enrolled in Head Start or qualifies for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Put another way, the higher the poverty rate within a school district, the more likely it is CEP eligible.
The program eliminates the need for families to fill out paperwork for free or reduced cost lunch — and often the shame that comes with it.
The CEP certification also means Taylor school officials, like food service director Paula Bolin, won’t have to call families about their lunch debt.
“You should not strap a child with an adult problem,” she said. “I personally think that’s the hardest part of a director’s job is to keep the lunch balance in check.”
While officials at school districts with a CEP say it is beneficial to its students, there are some who’d like to see the program eliminated entirely.
That includes the largest ideological caucus of U.S. House Republicans.
A proposed cut
Tucked inside the Republican Study Committee’s recommended budget is the proposed cutting of CEP.
The committee is composed of 70% of House Republicans, including all seven Republican Indiana representatives. The group releases an annual alternative budget each year.
The budget usually calls for non-defense spending cuts, according to Andy Tuholski, an assistant professor of political science at Indiana University Kokomo.
The current budget proposal from the Republican Study Committee calls for erecting a southern border wall, cuts to Medicaid, clean energy initiatives and federal funding for school lunches.
“I think a fair interpretation at this stage is that the conservative position boils down to prioritizing eliminating perceived waste in the program, meaning children receiving free meals when their family otherwise might not financially qualify,” Tuholski wrote in an email. “It is an argument primarily based on saving money.”
This is the reason the committee gives as “school lunch and breakfast programs are subject to widespread fraud and abuse,” according to its budget proposal.
The Republican caucus cites a 2016 report from the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, that advocates for limited government spending.
The report’s section on school breakfast and lunch focuses on improper payments via families enrolling for free and reduced meals. Particularly, how a Government Accountability Office investigation found a 16% rate of improper payments for school lunches and 25% for school breakfast due to a lack of eligibility verification for families.
Essentially, families above the income cutoff for free/ reduced cost lunch were enrolling in the program, leading to the government paying out more than what was needed.
The report does not mention the CEP program.
Proponents of free school lunch programs have taken issue with the Republican Study Committee’s linking of fraud with the CEP program, as well as its proposed solutions, which they say are inadequate.
How CEP works
A school building or corporation is eligible for a CEP if 40% of its students automatically qualify for free meals through another need-based program.
While free and reduced cost lunch programs are self reporting, the portion of students who qualify a school for a CEP are verified through other government programs, such as SNAP and TANF.
It makes fraud nearly impossible, according to Christine Clarahan, director of food and nutrition services for School City of Hammond.
There’s also the process to get CEP approved. Clarahan said when Hammond schools went through the certification process, school officials had to cross check each child who was directly certified through another government program. This takes months.
“There’s no way to fudge it,” Clarahan said. “That’s why you don’t want to get rid of CEP.”
CEP schools are reimbursed a percentage of meals served. The higher the percentage of automatically qualified students, the more a school is reimbursed.
Of the 1,462 eligible or near-eligible schools in Indiana only 593 have a CEP, according to the Food Research & Action Center, a national anti-hunger organization.
This may be due to the way reimbursement works. A school district’s food service budget is self-sustaining. It must break even.
So even though a school might be CEP eligible at 40%, or even 50% or 55%, the amount of money received via reimbursements isn’t enough to cover all costs of a food service department.
It’s why Taylor schools, despite being eligible for years, just now went for a CEP.
Bolin, Taylor’s food service director, said the percentage of automatically qualified students “increased dramatically” last year.
“I could tell because when we’d have new students come in, I could identify them on the state website,” she said.
It’s at about the 60% mark where a school can take advantage of a CEP and have reimbursements cover most food service costs.
The problem with block grants
The Republican Study Committee suggests condensing child nutrition program funding into a single block grant that states could use as they see fit.
The committee’s proposal touts this would streamline funding and give states flexibility to increase efficiency, ensuring these funds only go to “truly needy households.”
That’s cause for concern among people like Clarahan, who is also a past president of the Indiana School Nutrition Association.
She said a block grant would give states a fixed amount of money to dole out for all child nutrition programs. This would be a stark change to how current school meal reimbursements work where schools receive funding for how many meals it serves.
“There would be no wiggle room,” she said.
Clarahan said a state could opt to use more of its block grant on WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children), for example, instead of school meals.
“It’s completely at a state’s discretion, and that’s a terrifying thought,” she said. “There’s nothing in a block grant that makes it easy to adapt at all.”
There are also worries block grants could lead states to set their own nutritional standards or abandon them.
“With Indiana’s history, I feel comfortable (saying) it would sway bad,” Clarahan said.
While the Republican Study Committee claims its proposal is meant to curb fraud, it’s one more example of a political party with a history of targeting school lunch programs.
President Ronald Reagan cut federal school lunch funding by $1.5 billion in 1981, during the administration’s fight against social programs. Proponents claimed it was meant to reduce government spending waste.
Not only was federal funding cut, portion sizes were shrunk and the number of poor children eligible for free or reduced cost lunch was also decreased.
Last year, Republicans fought against extending pandemic waivers that allowed all children to eat school lunch for free. The waivers had bipartisan support but were ultimately omitted from a spending bill, ending the two-year practice.
It is unclear how much traction eliminating the CEP program has within Congress, at this time.
CEP’s widespread benefits
Research and anecdotes suggest there is a wide-range of benefits associated with child nutritional programs, and the CEP program in specific.
These programs address food insecurity, especially for at-risk student populations and areas hit hard by economic recessions.
Communities like Peru and Peru Community Schools benefit from a district-wide CEP.
“Being in our community with all the businesses we have lost, we really need this program,” Terry Fuller, food service director, said in an email. “We have lost factories and businesses and students and families need this.”
Nutritional programs also help boost academic performance, school attendance and student health.
But that’s not all. At least one working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research found a CEP can lower how much a household spends on groceries and reduce prices at retail chain stores.
The authors of the study found households reduce their spending by 7% when a local school adopts a CEP. This leads to a 10% decline in grocery sales at large retail chains.
This in turn, leads those stores to drop their grocery prices, resulting in lower prices for the average consumer, regardless if they have children.
“Estimates suggest that the CEP reduces shopping costs in the median effected zip code on the order of 4.5%,” the study found.
