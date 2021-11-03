TIPTON — A new 338-home subdivision is coming to just west of the city of Tipton.
The subdivision is being developed by Indianapolis-based Arbor Homes and is located on 138 acres of land just west of the new Tipton County Jail and just north of Indiana 28.
According to a legal notice published Friday in the Tipton County Tribune, the company plans on requesting to make the 138 acres of land it’s looking to develop into a planned unit development (PUD). A PUD is, according to the real estate news site Inman, “housing developments that are not subject to the standard zoning requirements, but instead work with the local government to develop criteria that will determine common areas, private areas and building guidelines.”
The city of Tipton Plan Commission is holding a public hearing on the request at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the meeting room of City Hall. The plan commission will vote on whether to give a favorable or unfavorable recommendation to the Tipton City Council, which will have the final say on the PUD.
“Homes in this community will be offered in 11 unique floorplans, ranging from 1,200 square feet to 3,280 square feet in size,” the legal notice reads.
Exact details, such as a construction timeline, for the development are unclear at this time. An email sent to Arbor Homes seeking additional details was not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
The housing development is further described in the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council’s READI proposal it recently submitted to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. In total, 17 regional councils across the state submitted proposals, and each region is allowed to request up to $50 million in READI grants. The state has allocated $500 million to dole out, meaning not every region will receive the maximum $50 million allowed under the program.
What projects get READI grants and how much they receive will be decided by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board by the end of this year.
The city and county are asking for $3.5 million in READI money to add to an additional $3.5 million in local money to upgrade the sewer and water infrastructure at the intersection of Indiana 28 and U.S. 31 to facilitate not only the housing development, but also additional development near U.S. 31.
“In order to capitalize on some of the recent opportunities with developers, the city needs to upgrade the sewer and water utilities at the interchange,” the READI proposal reads. “These upgrades will immediately support a new 300-lot Arbor Homes subdivision and a proposed 30-acre retail development at the interchange. These improvements will also make ready hundreds of additional acres along the (Indiana 28) corridor for residential development and hundreds of additional acres at the interchange for additional retail and industrial development and a future Agricultural Technology Training Center near the interchange.”
