Howard County will be represented by one less state House representative, among other changes caused by the redistricting process.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed into law the new redistricting maps drawn up by state Republicans. The process of redrawing the districts is done every 10 years following the U.S. Census. Kokomo and Howard County are not severely affected by the redistricting, but there are some changes that will be in place for at least the next decade.
Here’s what those changes are:
Indiana House of Representatives
Howard County will be represented by one less state representative as Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, was drawn out of Howard and Tipton counties and into House Speaker Todd Huston’s district that now encompasses Fishers and parts of north and eastern Hamilton County. Cook announced last month he was retiring instead of running for reelection against Huston, R-Fishers, next year.
Now, Howard County will only be represented by House Districts 32 and 38, currently represented by Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, respectively.
The two districts, though, have been changed.
District 32 still covers most of the city of Kokomo, but now includes all of eastern Howard County and protrudes less into western Grant County.
District 38 changed a bit more compared to District 32.
It still includes all of western Howard County and parts of Cass and Clinton counties, but now includes all of Tipton and Carroll counties, as well as the far northeast part of Tippecanoe County.
Indiana Senate
Howard County is now divided into two separate state senate districts.
Currently, the county is only included in Senate District 21, represented by State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo. Buck will be able to continue serving that district if he decides to run again next year — his term ends Nov. 8, 2022 — but the district will look a bit different starting next year.
District 32 will no longer include portions of eastern Clinton County, portions of western Grant County, all of the most northern part of Hamilton County and all of Howard County.
Now, the district includes all of the city of Kokomo and Center Township and all of Honey Creek, Harrison and Taylor Townships; maintains all of Tipton County and extends further south into Hamilton County than before, including all of Adams and Washington townships and the city of Westfield.
Also new is the addition of the county being included in State Senate District 18, currently represented by State Sen. Stacy Donato, R- Logansport.
Her district now extends into Howard County, covering a sliver of the most northwest part of Center Township, the vast majority of Clay and Howard townships and all of Ervin, Monroe, Liberty (including all of Greentown), Jackson and Union townships. The district also includes all of Cass, Miami and Fulton counties and a portion of Kosciusko County.
U.S. Congress
Howard County will still be split between two U.S. Congressional Districts — 4 and 5 — but now instead of being essentially cut in half by the districts, it will almost exclusively be in District 5, currently held by Republican Victoria Spartz. All of Tipton County is still included in the district.
Previously, Indiana Congressional District 4 — represented by Republican Jim Baird — included the city of Kokomo and all of western Howard County. Now, under the new congressional maps, it covers a majority portion of both Honey Creek Township and the town of Russiaville, meaning the vast majority of Howard County will now be represented by Spartz in Congress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.