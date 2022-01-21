The Howard County Historical Society is opening the fourth and final phase of its African American history exhibition that will highlight the work of four historic organizations that have been pillars of the Carver neighborhood.
The final part of the “Howard County African American History Revealed” project opens Feb. 18 and will focus on the Carver Community Center, Wayman Chapel, Second Missionary Baptist Church and the Douglass School.
Another focus will be on women of the Carver neighborhood and highlight Mrs. Ludie Brown, who housed the Black and Hispanic baseball players who played for the Kokomo Dodgers in the 1950s.
The museum will also have a new story kiosk offering visitors the opportunity to hear a variety of personal stories from people of the neighborhood, and visitors will be invited to leave their own stories.
Another feature of the new phase of the exhibit will be an array of women’s Sunday church hats.
As with all phases of the series, there will be QR codes on signage that reveal additional photos, videos and other documents, which visitors can access with their smartphone.
The first phase of the exhibit opened in February 2021 with exhibits taking a deep dive into the lives and accomplishments of several prominent African Americans throughout Howard County’s history.
The second phase opened in June, focusing on the neighborhood around the Carver Center. The third phase launched in September with exhibits on the life and music of Kokomo bandleader Baggie Hardimon.
The historical society said it has has been working with a local community group of advisors who have informed the exhibition process with their experience and contacts.
“This project is by no means comprehensive, but a positive start toward equitable representation of people of color in Howard County history,” the museum said in a release. “The goal is to find ways to incorporate new information and objects to the story of Howard County.”
The Seiberling Mansion and Howard County Museum will reopen on Feb. 1 after its annual cleaning following Christmas. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online or in person.
