School districts are sticking with their mask-optional policies, despite a recommendation from the Howard County Health Department that all people inside schools mask up.
Superintendents received updated guidance from the health department on Aug. 6, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 recommendations for schools.
Recommendations include universal masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status, 3 feet of social distancing between students in classrooms when possible and for vaccinated individuals to be tested three to five days after being exposed.
“We have decided we will strongly recommend that all the schools in the county put in place the current CDC guidelines,” said Jennifer Sexton, public health nursing manager for the health department.
Sexton said they also recommend vaccinated close contacts wear a mask while awaiting a negative test.
Howard County has high levels of COVID-19 community transmission, per the CDC.
“Not so hot, to be honest,” Sexton said of the current situation. “That’s one of the reasons we still recommend … universal masking.”
There have been multiple reports that the Delta variant is present in the Howard County community, Sexton said.
Statistics shared Monday during a Howard County Board of Commissioners meeting showed that tests, positive cases, cases among school-aged children and hospitalizations are all up compared to last month.
In July, the county averaged one case among school-aged children. The daily average is now 10.
Of 69 cases recorded last Wednesday, 26 were among school-aged children.
“That’s way more than we’ve ever had,” Sexton said.
The recommendations are just that — recommendations. With no state mask mandate, school boards reserve the right to implement mask requirements. And it’s not one any board is willing to make at this time.
“In my opinion, as a board member, we have that right, we made that decision, we’ve done our due diligence,” Eastern Board President Brian Day said last week.
Eastern was the first district in the county to make masks optional this summer. The decision was based on very few instances of coronavirus in school and none the second semester. Parents and community members also voiced their support for making masks optional at a school board meeting, prior to the state mask mandate expiring.
Day encouraged Superintendent Keith Richie to listen to the local community during last week’s meeting.
“As long as it’s our call, I would encourage to continue to keep the faith and do what the corporation and the board requests that you do,” he said.
Board members were given the opportunity to make a motion to change the district’s return-to-learn plan, but none were made.
For Eastern’s school board, masks are a decision that should be made at the local level. It’s no surprise then that the initial email the health department sent to superintendents did not sit well with the board.
The health department initially said “we expect” that school districts follow the guidance set forth. That wording was quickly changed to “strongly recommend” in a follow up email.
Masks will be optional at Taylor for as long as possible, according to Superintendent Chris Smith.
The superintendent said there were many students and staff who wore masks on the first day of school.
Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said they will continue to listen to families and keep its mask policy as is.
Members of the Howard County chapter of Moms for Liberty encouraged the Northwestern board to not require masks. They also pushed back against contact-tracing protocols that require students to stay home if exposed, especially if they are not sick.
Moms for Liberty is a conservative group with chapters in multiple states that advocate for looser COVID-19 restrictions and more parental involvement in school decisions.
The local chapter is expected to make its case at school board meetings across the county.
There is nothing on Tuesday’s Western school board meeting agenda about updating the district’s COVID-19 protocols, however, superintendent Katie Reckard said “it is something we are closely monitoring.”
She said the county superintendents are in constant communication.
Kokomo School Corporation updated its return-to-learn plan to state that masks are “strongly recommended,” to reflect health department messaging.
Schools are also urged to be vaccine advocates.
Only about 45% of the eligible population in Howard County is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
“We really need people to get vaccinated,” said James Vest, administrator for the health department. “We are far too low to get herd immunity.”
Vest said vaccinations are picking up as more Delta cases are recorded. There is also hope more people will get vaccinated once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines.
The vaccines are currently authorized under emergency use.
Three in 10 unvaccinated people said they would get the vaccine if fully approved by the FDA, according to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“There’s some hope that will increase the likelihood of immunization,” Sexton said.
