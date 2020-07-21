Howard County’s unemployment rate dropped significantly last month as factories and businesses brought back more workers, but it still holds the second highest number of unemployed in the state.
The county’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June dropped to 16.8%, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor.
That’s down from 21.8% in May and 34.1% in April. The county had the state’s highest unemployment rate during those two months.
Miami County ranked 13th in the state in June with 12.4% unemployment, while Tipton County ranked 57th at 9.7%. Orange County held the state’s highest unemployment rate at 20.2%.
The number of unemployment claims is also down significantly in Howard County as the state gradually reopens the economy.
According to data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, 2,934 residents received unemployment benefits for the week ending on July 4, the most recent data available. That’s down from 4,096 residents who received unemployment benefits for the week ending on June 6.
However, new unemployment claims saw a small spike at the end of June, with 495 residents filing for the first time. The week before that, 281 people filed. New claims dropped to 281 for the week ending on July 4.
The county’s peak number of continued claims hit in early May, when 7,641 residents had filed for unemployment.
Workers in manufacturing continue to be the majority of county workers filing both initial and continued claims for unemployment.
