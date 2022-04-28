Howard County has only three contested primary races — County Commissioner District 1, Superior Court I and Howard County sheriff — all of which are in Republican primaries, for Tuesday's election.
But that number doesn't mean the races are any more less important or impactful.
In fact, two longtime county elected officials — Commissioner Paul Wyman and Superior Court I Judge William Menges — have decided not to run for reelection this year. That means a new face will serve as commissioner for western Howard County and serve in the courtroom of Superior Court I for the first time in more than a decade.
There's also the race for the Republican nomination for Howard County sheriff. That office controls a budget that makes up the majority of the county's $25 million General Fund.
Howard County Commissioner District 1
Jeff Lipinski, Republican
Experience: Kinsey Youth Center, 30 years total and 10 years as director; Russiaville Town Council, 21 years total and 10 years as council president
What economic development/quality of life projects and/or initiatives should the county pursue over the next 4-5 years?:
County government has been an incredible partner with the city of Kokomo, working on many projects that will benefit our community for many years to come. A great example is the partnership that was recently formed to purchase land and create our new industrial park. This industrial park will be a priority for me over the next five years. As the president of the Town Council of Russiaville, I have the experience in delivering infrastructure to projects that create jobs. I will continue to work with the city and the alliance to attract companies to the park and help diversify our workforce. I will work on the new proposed hotel conference center for downtown Kokomo. This project can be accomplished in the next couple years and will bring thousands to our community annually who will spend time and money in our local businesses. We must also continue to support the strong agriculture business in our community by enhancing and maintaining excellent drainage. Quality of life is important to me and I will continue to work on extending our trails system throughout Howard County as I have done as a Town Council member. I will support quality of life initiatives that continue to make our community a great place to live. I also believe that we should continue our partnerships with Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech to ensure we have a well educated and skilled workforce to meet the demands of the future. Howard County is an awesome place and I am glad to call it home.
What do you think is the county's major issues/concerns and how do you plan on addressing it?
The biggest challenge for the county is the jail. It is a multi-faceted problem and will not be a simple fix. The jail problem will require judges, probation, County Council, commissioner’s and the sheriff's department to work together. The jail is overcrowded so that has to be addressed. Do we build a new jail pod? Do we add a new pod to a 30-year-old building? Do we build a jail for females? All these questions will need to be studied and resolved with the aforementioned departments. This is a complex issue and will need to be dealt with immediately. Secondly, the biggest issue facing the county is the Business Property Tax. This impacts Howard County more than most counties. The commissioners must work with the state legislature and governor on this issue so that Howard County remains strong and vital.
Leonard Baxter II, Republican
Work/Experience: I am currently a mechanical design engineer with over 35 years of experience. After college, I worked at Switches in Logansport for two years, and helped design FORD cruise controls, then went to Magnavox in Ft. Wayne for two years, where I acquired level 3 security clearance and worked on electronic defense systems for the Navy. From 1989 to the present, I've worked at APTIV (was Delphi) working in the safety systems where I have been awarded six patents.
What economic development/quality of life projects and/or initiatives should the county pursue over the next 4-5 years?
We now have a 142-acre industrial park. We should continue working within the NCIRPC to develop it and to grow our population and have a more diversified workforce. This will help in attracting and retaining the talent and skills of our current and future workforce. Improvements in quality of life include the downtown hotel and conference center, recently approved high-quality broadband and more affordable housing for all. We also have the Turning Point Drop-In Center that offers resources to those with mental health issues and substance use challenges.
What do you think is the county's major issues/concerns and how do you plan on addressing it?
A few of our major issues is jail overpopulation, quality of life, education and workforce development and the safety of our citizens. I believe we can reduce jail overpopulation by utilizing the Turning Point model by using the Drop-in Center. For quality of life, we can enhance our parks, improving our trails network and increasing family activity programming. I’ll work with the other commissioners, our city and state representatives to expand job opportunities by utilizing our public/private sector to bring high quality/better paying jobs into our county. Through all of these initiatives, we can increase support to those that serve our community.
Howard County sheriff
Jerry Asher, Republican
Experience: Current sheriff of Howard County; formerly chief deputy of the Howard County Sheriff's Department; previous positions held in the department: patrol commander, training coordinator, patrol supervisor, patrol deputy, 911 emergency dispatcher, corrections officer, all after beginning career at the department in 1995.
How do you think Howard County should address the jail's overpopulation issue?
The Howard County Jail opened in 1993, and over time, jail capacity was increased by double bunking the cells. In 2012, an indoor recreation area was converted to a 32-bed dormitory cell block. The jail’s current bed capacity is 364 with an in-house jail population of 439; 17 inmates are being held outside of the county. In 2016, HB 1006 moved all level 6 felons to county jails, and as of today, there are 38 level 6 felons incarcerated in the Howard County Jail.
To correct overpopulation, male work release began in 2018, and in August 2019, a magistrate was added. There was a reallocation of court cases within five courts and the National Evidence-Based Decision Making Initiative Committee started through Community Corrections to assist in evaluating cases. In February 2022, female work release began due to the higher numbers of incarcerated females. Community Corrections hired Indiana University Kokomo to study data regarding criminal trends on recidivism and criminal cases to get a clearer picture of overpopulation. In early 2022, HB 1006 was approved, and in July of 2022, level 6 felons may be moved to DOC to assist. This will reduce the current jail population, but doesn’t completely solve the issue. Even though the jail population is more in the hands of our judicial system, I will continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders and am always looking for ways to reduce the jail population. As the jail population continues to trend upward, a discussion regarding the expansion or construction of a new jail will need to take place.
What will be your underlying philosophy/strategy for crime fighting and county patrolling?
Howard County comprises 307 square miles, and there are 25 patrol deputies assigned to three shifts. We have over 20,000 calls for service a year. In addition, the sheriff is responsible for serving the courts. At any given time, there are over 2,000 outstanding criminal warrants, 172 sex offenders under watch and over 10,000 civil process papers to be served per year. The office conducts DUI and Operation Pullover patrols, as well.
Deputies patrol high-crime areas, in addition to all areas of the county. We are in the beginning phases of using GPS tracking for patrol. By utilizing this feature, dispatch will be able to locate the deputy closest to a particular call and send that unit for a quicker response time.
The Violent Crime Taskforce comprised of five veteran deputies, all with unique expertise, will continue to operate throughout Howard County. In the first 6 months of operation (July 2021-December 2021), the taskforce was able to make 202 arrests, confiscate 75 guns and collect over 12 pounds of illegal substances off the street.
While working closely with the Kokomo Police Department, Greentown and Russiaville Marshal Offices, and Indiana State Police, the sheriff’s office continues our mission of serving, with quality, the courts and the community. We safeguard lives and property, protect the innocent, the weak and the peaceful against deception, oppression, intimidation, violence and disorder. We also respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality, and justice.
Harold Vincent, Republican
Experience: Communication officer with Kokomo police and fire departments, 1980; Deputy marshal for Greentown Police Department, 1984; Howard County deputy, 1987; SWAT leader and promoted to captain in 1994 until retirement in 2015.
How do you think Howard County should address the jail’s overpopulation issue?
First, acknowledge the fact that we have an overcrowding issue. Utilize my 20 years as jail commander and management to fix the real issues causing the overcrowding. With the assistance of the County Council and commissioners, I would request the assistance of the National Institute of Corrections to conduct a study. This study would help streamline the system and make it run more efficiently. It would include arrest strategies, prosecution assessments, judicial sentencing practices, bail schedules and bonding procedures, public defender practices and even probation detention alternatives. We could cut operational costs in the jail by forming a cooperation between us and other jails in the state.
We could also assist inmates in finding a skill set to make them more marketable for jobs they want. Assist both male and female inmates in parenting skills and supply resource information if they need it. Increasing mental health assistance in the jail will also be a priority.
What will be your underlying philosophy/ strategy for crime fighting and county patrolling?
Encourage our citizens that if they see something, say something, performing better canvassing practices and more inclusion of the Russiaville and Greentown police departments. I would re-evaluate the district assignment format presently used and consider a patrol grid system that would coincide with the number of officers on duty.
Determine areas that need high visibility / high profile police presence in both marked and unmarked vehicles. Put an accident prevention initiative into effect by targeting the areas of the most serious and frequent vehicle accidents. Enforcement of road closures and re-routing of heavy truck traffic to avoid damage to our county roads.
Have better information sharing between our school resource officers, Criminal Investigations Division, and our patrol division. Require our sheriff deputies to have performance evaluations that would include traffic stops or contacts and warrant arrests. Increased patrol and staffing on major high traffic holidays like 4th of July, Labor Day and even the week of the 4-H county fair. Researching calendar times that could use a power shift or plain clothed officers.
One of the things I want to do if elected is have a therapy dog for incidents that may involve trauma such as accidents, domestic violence or child abuse.
For our businesses in the county, I would form an emergency contact database for our businesses. In the event of an after-hour emergency like a burglary or vandalism to the property, the business owner would be contacted. I would also implement a scanner system on the businesses if they want it, that would articulate every time our deputies check their business after hours.
Howard County Court I Judge
Matthew J. Elkin, Republican
Work/Experience: I have worked 30 years as a lawyer and litigator. I have worked in all aspects of the law including criminal, civil, family, personal injury, bankruptcy and collections. Specifically, I was the original deputy public defender assigned to Superior Court 1 Drug and Re-Entry Courts. I have done hundreds of trials and thousands of hearings. I have more than 200 jury trials in which I have participated.
What is the biggest issue facing the Howard County courts, and how do you plan to address it?
The biggest issue facing all of the courts is communication. With the addition of a magistrate, updated court technologies (twice in the last 30 months), COVID issues, updated communications and hearing equipment at the sheriff's department and Criminal Justice Center, scheduling and completing all hearings and court duties is strained.
To be effective as a judge coming into Superior Court I, I will need to undergo substantial additional training not only to run the special programs of the court (drug and re-entry), but become a master in understanding the internal computer and video system of the court and logging procedures and design a docket schedule to alleviate the strain on third parties such as the sheriff and staffing.
Outside of these representations, a judge candidate cannot make promises about running a court except to say I will run the court impartially, competently and diligently. These I will endeavor to do.
Blake Dahl, Republican
Experience: Current: general practice attorney, deputy public defender, captain in the Indiana National Guard. Previous positions: deputy prosecutor for the state of Indiana, plaintiff civil litigator for Fred Grady & Associates and Gordon Etzler & Associates, law clerk at ArcelorMittal, law clerk at Fidelity National Financial, loan office at HSBC Bank
What is the biggest issue facing the Howard County courts, and how do you plan to address it?
The biggest issue facing the Howard County courts is a matter of opinion differing from person to person depending upon their own experience with the court system. As a servant-leader, I would obtain the concerns about the courts directly from Howard County residents and develop or adopt a plan to address their concerns. My committee and I have reached out to numerous voters and asked them this very question and we received a wide variety of responses, most common include the following: judicial independence and impartiality (fairness), racial and financial equity, pre-trial reform, access to justice, gender-biased parenting time, juvenile detention reform, judicial transparency, and victim representation. While there were many more, these were the most common. It is difficult to provide a detailed plan to address these issues in 250 words or less but the first step begins with strategic planning and I would do this by applying the MDMP that I learned from my military training to develop the best course of action for any issue that has not been addressed recently by state judicial leadership. Fortunately, the Hoosier judicial leadership has recently adopted a 10-year strategic plan to address these issues and provide greater accountability and access to justice. My solution for Howard County is to work with the other judicial officers to adopt and execute the plan; and I promise I will work with the other judges to ensure uniform application of the 10 year strategic plan and then supervise and refine the changes as needed.
