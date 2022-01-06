The new year has brought new changes to the Howard County Clerk’s Office.
The biggest change is the office’s location, Clerk Debbie Stewart said.
For years, the clerk’s office has been split between the first and second floor of the Howard County Courthouse, but Stewart said those offices are now combined and located in Room 202 (original second floor location).
You can contact the Howard County Clerk’s office by dialing 765-456-2000.
Stewart added that the former first floor clerk’s office is currently being renovated and will soon be a courtroom for the Howard County Magistrate (Cheyenne Shepherd).
The county’s election offices have also been moved under one roof as well, Stewart pointed out.
With the Voter Registration Office (Room 100) and early voting (Room 101) already at the Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., it made sense to move the Absentee Office over as well.
That office will be housed in Room 102 of the government center, Stewart said.
“We’ll all be in a little triangle,” she noted. “It’ll just be easier during the election process for all of us to be there together. When we moved Voter Registration back in July and the election room in October, nothing was really going on. Now that things are starting to get busy again for the upcoming election, I just wanted to make everyone aware of the changes.”
