Do you know what some of the responsibilities of the Howard County Commissioners Office are? Did you know that they work with other nearby counties to write regional grants?
On Monday, Brad Bray, president of the Howard County Commission, will be the guest speaker at the Kokomo Area Creation Care meeting at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, located at 3401 S. Dixon. He will give an update on the many areas and projects of the commission, and there will be time for questions and answers.
The Howard County Commission makes policy for Kokomo, including setting long-term goals and evaluating their outcomes. They adopt Kokomo budgets, approve taxation and financial decisions, adopt ordinances and make land-use decisions. Commissioners play multiple roles in Kokomo and Howard County government, often working with Commissioners on the Indiana level to accomplish goals.
The meeting is open to all. Fellowship and refreshments will be available at 6:45 p.m.
