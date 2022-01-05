The Howard County Health Department says it is no longer offering rapid COVID tests at its Bell Street site to people between the ages of 19 to 49.
Officials said the move comes after state-funded sites received new directives about who can receive a rapid test.
Currently, rapid tests are reserved for children 18 and younger regardless of symptoms, and for symptomatic adults 50 and over. There are no restrictions on PCR testing, except the individual must be at least 2 years old.
The department said appointments are filling up fast at the clinic, located at 620 N. Bell St., and encouraged people to also visit the Gravity Diagnostic testing site at Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row.
That location takes only walk-in clients, provides PCR testing with faster results than the Bell Street clinic and does not have age restrictions for their PCR tests, officials said. They do not provide rapid tests. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The department also reminded employers that a negative test result is not required for previously positive individuals to return to work.
“We still get a handful of employees seeking tests to return to work and it’s a waste of testing resources and of the employee’s time,” the department said in an email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.