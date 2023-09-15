The Howard County Democratic Party will hold its first ever Birch Bayh Democracy Dinner on Sept. 23.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St. The event will start with cocktail time, followed by dinner and guest speakers.
The lineup of speakers includes former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick, Capt. Beau Bayh of U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and Howard County’s own and current Western High School girl’s basketball coach Misty Oliver.
Tickets for the event are on sale for $50 a seat, with table options also available.
Additionally, sponsorships are available for those interested.
For ticket or sponsorship information, contact finance@howardcountydemocraticparty.com.
