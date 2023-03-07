Did you know your local Emergency Management Agency is a part of Homeland Security? When a disaster hits, it's the local EMA that responds. Emergency Management works side by side with local agencies and elected officials to ensure the community is safe.
Howard County Emergency Management Agency can be found at emergency scenes, escorting vehicles on charity rides, 5K runs, parades and funerals. The fire department provides support to the local and volunteer departments and the police support the local agencies on many different details.
The Howard County EMA is now accepting volunteers — those who wish to help out their community.
For more information, stop by or contact the office at 120 E. Mulberry St., Kokomo, or call 765-456-2242, or speak to a volunteer in the community.
