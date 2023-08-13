Howard County employees are unhappy with their pay and county’s leadership, according to the results of an internal survey.
In June, the county sent out a voluntary and anonymous survey to its approximately 500 full-time and part-time employees to serve as a “baseline survey” and to “get a feel for employee satisfaction,” Kari Rennaker, the county human resources director, told Howard County Commissioners at their Aug. 7 meeting.
Just 162 county employees responded, or approximately a third of the county’s employees. Of those 162, the vast majority gave the county low marks in terms of their satisfaction with pay, benefits and the leadership quality of their superiors.
On a scale of one to 10, with one being “strongly disagree” and 10 being “strongly agree,” 121 respondents answered between one and three when asked if their position was compensated competitively to other similar positions at other employers.
The survey also asked employees on their thoughts on elected officials, department heads and supervisors. According to the survey, 81 of respondents said leadership could be better.
“I believe that County Commissioners and Council are very out of touch as to what happens in each department and how employees are truly doing,” one employee wrote. “When you make decisions that affect each and every person that works for the county, it is important to have a grasp on what tasks each department handles outside of just the department heads responsibilities.”
When asked what employees liked most about their job, respondents said the people they work with, flexibility and work hours, being able to serve the public and teamwork.
Rennaker said the human resource department would like to continue surveying employees in the future.
“We know when leadership listens, employees are more likely to be happy and to stay employed,” she said.
Last week, the commissioners took the survey results under advisement, saying they would like to take a few days to go over the survey results.
On Thursday, Commissioner Jack Dodd, R-district 2, said he had read over the survey results and would have a more formal and complete response at the next commissioners meeting Aug. 21. However, Dodd did take time to defend the county and its actions over the last two years, which has included bolstering county employees’ pay by 10%, lowering employees’ health insurance deductibles and not raising premiums.
“I think in the last two years we’ve done really quite good,” Dodd said. “We’ve worked very hard to make sure we are taking care of employees. They are our greatest asset.”
