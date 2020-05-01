Howard County experienced nine accidental drug overdose deaths in the first quarter of 2020, according to data from the Coroner's Office.
That’s an increase from 2019’s fourth quarter of three but less than the 11 deaths the county saw in the first quarter of 2019.
Of those nine accidental overdoses, six involved opiates, including three with heroin and five with fentanyl. One was the result of methamphetamine, five involved other drugs and one involved alcohol. Those numbers are higher than the total because in some cases some of those who died were found to have multiple drugs in their system.
The nine deaths between Jan. 1 and March 31 put the county on track to have more accidental overdose deaths than last year’s 31 but still lower than the county’s deadliest year in 2017 when it experienced 44 deaths. There were 24 overdose deaths in 2016 and 34 in 2015.
“We’re not moving one way or another,” Howard County Coroner Steve Seele regarding this year’s death total compared to previous years.
But Seele did say he’s seen an alarming increase in substance abuse and suicides in April.
In the first quarter, the county experienced four suicides. In April alone, Seele said the county has experienced three suicides, all coming within a week and a half of one another.
Another disturbing trend Seele highlights in his first quarter report is the increased of residents dying in their homes unattended and not being discovered for several days.
“People are just forgetting about them and not calling and checking on them,” Seele said. “So what’s happening is we’ve found people dead and they’ve been in their house for four, five, six days.”
He attributes the increases in substance abuse and suicides to the COVID-19 crisis and people having to stay at home and isolate themselves, something that can exacerbate depression and feelings of loneliness and hopelessness and strip away the community support needed for someone in addiction recovery.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman and Turning Point Systems of Care board member said the agency - a collaborative effort among the medical, mental health, faith-based fields to fight the drug epidemic and its many causes and effects - expected an increase in substance abuse and overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why, since the health crisis, the agency has converted its services to online.
Other death figures
On a whole, the Howard County Health Department’sVital records Division recorded 256 deaths in the first quarter.
Of those deaths, 89 were investigated by the Coroner’s Office; 58 of those 89 cases were determined to be due to natural causes.
In addition, there were five homicides, four suicides and 21 accidental deaths, with one case’s cause of death being ruled “undetermined,” though Seele said foul play is not suspected.
Of the 21 accidental deaths, nine were the result of drug overdose, one was the result of hypothermia, two were the result of motor vehicle accidents and eight were the result of falls either in the home or an institution.
Of the 89 cases investigated, there were 38 autopsies conducted and 45 toxicology studies performed for a total cost of $65,339.00.
