The Howard County Government is calling all amateur and professional photographers in the community to participate in a special photo contest aimed at showcasing the distinctive character and spirit of Howard County.
The contest invites residents to submit photos that capture our local community spirit, the vibrant arts scene, thriving industries and innovative ethos that Howard County is proud to embody, according to a news release from county officials. Participants are encouraged to submit high-quality, preferably landscape-oriented images that reflect these themes and offer a unique perspective of life in Howard County.
This contest is a chance for the community to become a part of Howard County's new digital face, as winning photographs will be prominently displayed on the county's new website for a year. This is not just an opportunity to exhibit your work, but also to help shape the image and identity of our community online.
Entries are not limited and participants can submit as many photos as they wish. All entries should be submitted via email to photocontest@howardcountyin.gov.
Winners will be announced during the commissioners' meeting July 17 and they will be contacted via email. Importantly, all participating photographers will retain the rights to their photos while granting usage rights to the Howard County Government for display on the website and related promotional materials.
This contest is open to all Howard County residents.
For any questions or more information, please contact the Howard County Government at photocontest@howardcountyin.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.