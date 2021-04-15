KOKOMO — The Howard County Tobacco Free Coalition is celebrating the Indiana Tobacco Quitline's 15th anniversary and its work to help Howard County residents overcome their tobacco addiction and live healthier lives.
To mark the anniversary, the Quitline (1-800-QUIT NOW) is offering four weeks of free nicotine patches and gum to anyone who enrolls, while supplies last.
Since it began in March 2006, the Quitline has helped more than 180,000 tobacco users quit tobacco through its free phone counseling, web-based service Web Coach and supplementary texting service Text2Quit, according to a recent news release from Howard County Tobacco Free Coalition.
“The Indiana Tobacco Quitline plays an important part in helping all Hoosiers, including Howard County residents, live healthier lives,” Jennifer Ogle, coalition representative, said. “Quitting tobacco use is one of the best actions a person can take to improve their overall health.”
The Quitline boasts a quit rate of 43%, and Indiana’s adult smoking rate is 19.2%, down from 25.9% in 2011, the news release stated.
Smoking can increase the risk of severe illness with COVID-19, officials stated. Throughout the pandemic, the Quitline has been working to make quitting easier through new and improved service offerings, which includes Text2Start. The service is a new way for Hoosiers to connect with free counseling services, and the Individual Services program, which provides increased flexibility through a choice of quit tools.
“We are excited to reach this milestone of the Indiana Tobacco Quitline’s 15th anniversary,” Miranda Spitznagle, director of Tobacco Prevention and Cessation at the Indiana Department of Health, said. “We’re also proud that the Quitline has been able to launch these additional services and cessation tools at a time when Hoosiers who use tobacco need it most.”
For more information about the Indiana Tobacco Quitline and the new service offerings, visit QuitNowIndiana.com. For information about Howard County Tobacco Free Coalition, https://www.facebook.com/BreatheEasyHoCo.
