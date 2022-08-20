It had been two years since the last Howard County Hall of Legends ceremony had been held in person.
Gathering around tables draped with powder blue cloths, roughly 130 people celebrated the 2022 inductees at Ivy Tech’s Hingst Hall Thursday afternoon.
There were five people and one organization celebrated Thursday night.
“The goal of the Legends program is to provide our young people with role models and examples of the character traits that engender success and contribute to a better world,” Linda Ferries, president of the Howard County Historical Society’s board of trustees, said during the celebration’s opening remarks.
Those honored were selected by a committee comprised of Howard County Historical Society board members and people active in the Howard County community.
One of the main criteria the committee considers each year is the nominee’s connection to Howard County, explained Catherine Hughes, executive director at the Historical Society.
The committee also considers how many hurdles nominees had to overcome, Hughes said.
She used Flossie Bailey, a Black woman who advanced civil rights in the 1920s and 1930s, as an example.
“She certainly had a lot more hurdles as a black woman working in the time that she did than a white man might have,” Hughes said. “So that’s really a consideration.”
The final consideration, Hughes explained, is the impact individuals had on the world.
“You may have enriched yourself, but have you enriched anyone else? Have you done the work that has an impact on the community?” Hughes asked.
Coffee shop jazz played quietly throughout the hall while the honored, as well as their family and friends, received their supper. Once the guests were seated again, the organizers announced they had a video prepared for the ceremony.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Hall of Legends inductees were celebrated remotely with a video. The popularity of last year’s video prompted the Howard County Historical Society to continue documenting inductees through their own words or interviews with friends and family members.
The video can be found online at http://hchistory.org/.
Tony and Jennifer Budenz, operating as 4411 Creative Agency, created the video tribute that celebrated this year’s honorees.
“We tried to tell their stories in 7-10 minutes,” Tony said. “It was a lot of editing, but super rewarding.”
On their drive home from interviews, the couple would discuss the accomplishments of each inductee.
“Everybody’s accomplished in their own rights,” Tony Budenz said. “Sometimes it was an accomplishment that affected the community. And sometimes it was an accomplishment that went literally all the way to space.”
Richard “Dick” Cardwell was the first inductee to be honored in the video. Raised in Kokomo, Cardwell authored the Indiana Open Door Law and the Access to Public Records Act. Although he moved to Indianapolis to better protect first amendment rights, family members say he loved Kokomo and often came back to visit.
Cardwell’s son, Jeff, spoke about his late father in the inductee video. The son remembered seeing different parts of the country during visits to various newspaper conventions. He described his father as a man who loved golf and his family.
“We had a pretty idyllic life,” Jeff said.
Carwell’s grandchildren also attended the ceremony.
“Dick always had a story for everything. It was usually pretty funny, but it took a while to get there,” Billy Cardwell said. “We were fortunate to spend a lot of time with him.”
“I knew him as my grandpa and as this amazing golfer,” added Becca Heath. “I’m honestly learning so much about him as a professional. It’s just so cool to be able to be here and celebrate him in this way.”
Dr. H. Joseph Klein was the next inductee to be honored. Klein was born and raised in Kokomo and was celebrated for his work at Haynes International, where he developed alloys that were used in U.S. space programs that landed satellites on the moon and Mars.
“You just have to be yourself and hope that what you’re doing is right and people will listen to you and follow what you’re doing,” Klein said after the ceremony, adding it had been an honor to be inducted into the Hall of Legends.
Hollis King was recognized for his efforts as a civil rights leader. Founding Kokomo’s NAACP branch in 1940, King worked to integrate Kokomo’s public housing facility in 1941, integrate the town’s pool in 1953 and public schools in 1967.
Current members of the Kokomo NAACP branch, as well as King’s nephew, were in attendance to celebrate the inductee.
Rossie Toliver, who now leads the Kokomo branch, remembered meeting King in 1964.
“Even though I wouldn’t buy a membership, he was by every week,” Toliver said. “I think he just liked talking to me.”
Toliver said King would have appreciated the ceremony.
“He was working for the betterment of all people everywhere,” Toliver said. “He loved everybody.”
Tianyve Stitts, King’s nephew, accepted the award after the ceremony.
“It was an honor and privilege to do this. … I was elated,” Stitts said. “I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”
Dr. Marjorie Nelson, a Kokomo native, was celebrated for her work as a doctor at the Quaker Rehabilitation Center in Quang Ngai, South Vietnam.
Nelson was captured by the National Liberation Front of Vietnam during the Tet Offensive in 1968. Spending three months as a prisoner of war, she refused to consider her captors as enemies. After returning to the U.S., she shared her philosophy on Quaker pacifism and trained new doctors.
Nelson now lives in a retirement home in State College, Pennsylvania. Neither she, nor her brother, who spoke on her behalf in the video, were able to attend the ceremony. Her trophy would be shipped to Pennsylvania after the ceremony, Ferries explained.
Mike Wyant, who organized We Care Park every year, was the last individual to be recognized at the celebration. In the video, he explained just how much effort went into setting up the lights each year and how proud he had been to serve on the Kokomo city council.
“To be a role model, I’m honored,” Wyant said after receiving his award.
Wyant said he was already working on his neighborhood’s Christmas decorations for this year.
“The good Lord put us on this earth to help each other. And I learned that a long time ago by sharing with my siblings,” Wyant said. “We always shared and it just continued as I got older.
“I’m very honored to be recognized with this, but I still put it back to all the people that helped me put up three and a half months of lights,” Wyant added.
Symposium, Kokomo’s longest standing women’s organization, was also honored. The group was founded in 1896, and its 26 current members still meet at each other’s homes to discuss a variety of topics, such as history, religion and arts.
The group is also known for decorating a room in the Seiberling Mansion every year for Christmas.
However, in terms of impact, Symposium was primarily celebrated for its efforts to promote education and culture in Kokomo.
The founder of the organization would have been excited to see Symposium inducted, said former Symposium leader Sue Murrell.
“They were all for Kokomo and all for development in the town,” Murrell said. “So I think they would have been excited. They might be surprised that they were being exposed.”
Before each of the inductees and representatives received their trophies, which were made at Kokomo Opalescent Glass, Ferries encouraged the audience to consider nominees for the 2023 Hall of Legends.
“I encourage all of you to think about people in organizations that you feel deserve this honor,” Ferries said, adding the form could be found on the Howard County Historical Society’s website. “We’ll look forward to sharing the new class of Legends with you next year.”
