James E. Countryman was recently presented The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, which recognizes individuals who have exhibited exemplary aviation expertise, distinguished professionalism and steadfast commitment with at least 50 years of pilot experience.
Countryman started aviation ground school classes at Kokomo Municipal Airport when he was 16 years old while attending Northwestern High School. He received his private pilot license shortly before attending Purdue University.
Following graduation, Countryman entered the U.S. Navy Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida.
After basic and advanced flight training, he received orders to NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he would train to fly the A6E Intruder which was the Navy’s carrier based All Weather Attack Bomber.
Countryman participated in two Mediterranean cruised aboard USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, CV67, followed by work ups on newly commissioned USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, CV69.
He set the all-time flight endurance record of 9.7 hours for the A6E Intruder during an Atlantic crossing from NAS Rota Spain to NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach. This required taking over 60,000 pounds of fuel from Airforce KC135 tankers during five separate refuelings.
Countryman left the Navy after 12 years to pursue his airline career and was hired by Piedmont Airlines, which later merged with US Airways, which later merged with American Airlines.
He retired after more than 33 years as a Boeing 767 international captain flying to numerous European cities.
In all, Countryman has accumulated over 30,000 flight hours in more than 25 different types of aircraft including single and multiengine props, jets, sea planes and helicopters.
In retirement, Countryman continues to fly and hopes to possibly build his own aircraft with the help of his two sons, who are both also pilots.
